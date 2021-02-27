​GATE 2021 Answer Key Released: Know How to Check and Raise Objections

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) on Friday, February 26, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the IIT GATE 2021examination can now go to the official website by clicking on the link www.gate.iitb.ac.in to check and download the preliminary answer key. Students can also raise objections against the GATE 2021 preliminary answer key and can challenge it from March 2 to March 4 with detailed description and proof.

However, the applicants must know that they will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. Also, the GATE 2021 objections raised will be considered and studied by a committee.If theywill be found correct, then the response will be rectified in the GATE 2021 final answer key, which will be released by March 18.

Candidates can also note that a full refund will be made to those whose whosechallenge is accepted by the committee. This will be done only after the publication of the GATE 2021 final answer keys. However, for those challenges which are not accepted, no refund will be made to the candidate.

IIT-B GATE 2021 Answer Key:How to raise objections

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official GOAPS website by clicking on the link, www.gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: You will then have to click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab

Step 3: Candidates will have to make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode (per challenge)

Step 4: Enter the question number which you think is wrong, write an argument and attach supporting documents for the same

Step 5: After giving all the details submit it

Step 6: You can also download and take a print out of it for future reference

The results of GATE 2021 will be declared on March 22, 2021, after which the candidates who will qualify for the exam can apply to the participating institutes.

Steps to calculate GATE 2021 Score

You can calculate the marks you scored in the GATE examination by following the below-mentioned formula:

Candidates will have to subtract the negative marks for a wrong response from the total marks secured for a correct response to get the total marks. Candidates should know that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking and marks will be deducted for wrong answers in Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.