GATE 2021 Exam City Change Window Reopened at gate.iitb.ac.in

The official portal of the GATE Online Application Procession System (GOAPS) has opened a window for the registered candidates to make changes in their selection of the exam city ahead of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021). Candidates will be able to make the edit till December 15 and to make the changes they will have to visit the official site of GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the organising institute of the entrance exam and the official website of the test says that this is the last chance for candidates to make any amends in their application forms for the GATE 2021. The link given on the homepage of the website reads: ‘Last and Final Chance to change Choice of Examination City (for Successfully Registered Candidates only) in GOAPS portal by 15.12.2020 at FREE of Cost’.

An official notice published on the site says that the GATE 2021 committee had received “several requests from the successfully registered candidates to provide the last chance to change the choice of examination city” and hence the window has been reopened. “Considering the pandemic situation and the requests received from a large section of the registered candidates, the GATE 2021 committee has decided to re-open the online portal GOAPS,” the notice further said.

The portal was again opened on December 14 and will remain active for one day but this is the last possible window as no request for change will be entertained thereafter. The notice also stressed the need of allocating the centres quickly so that the GATE 2021 admit card can be generated within time.

IIT Bombay aims to shortlist candidates who are seeking admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and postgraduate level courses in Arts, Commerce and Science by conducting GATE 2021.

According to the body, the entrance exam is all set to be conducted in February next year.