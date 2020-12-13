GATE 2021 Exam Schedule Released at gate.iitb.ac.in, Check Here for Details

The GATE 2021 exam schedule has been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on its official website. Those who have registered for GATE 2021 can check the exam schedule at gate.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be conducted from February 6 to 14.

GATE 2021 will take place in two shifts – 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. In the schedule, IIT Bombay has reserved two days, February 5 and 12 for miscellaneous activities, which will take place from 12 noon to 5 pm.

The schedule for GATE 2021 carries subject codes of papers. Below the date-sheet, a table is given which contains paper names and their codes are written against them. This time, GATE 2021 will be held for 27 subjects, including two new ones. The two new subjects are Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Social Sciences in Economics, English, Linguistics, Philosophy, Psychology and Sociology.

Candidates have been allowed to take the exam for more than one paper. The syllabi for GATE 2021 have been revised and candidates must check them carefully well before appearing for the exam.

IIT Bombay last month released GATE 2021 mock tests. They are available on the official website of the institute. “These mock test links are for the candidates of GATE 2021 to practice the Computer Based Test (CBT). The exact pattern or format of questions in the real examination of GATE 2021 may vary from these mock test links,” said IIT Bombay.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for admission to postgraduate courses. Candidates also take the test for receiving financial assistance and other government scholarships or assistantships while pursuing PG courses.

GATE 2021 is a computer-based test which carries some multiple-choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ) and/or numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The validity of the GATE 2021 score will be three years.