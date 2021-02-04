GATE 2021 Exam to Commence from February 5 Onwards, Check Exam Day Instructions and Other Details Here

GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2021 will be conducted from tomorrow, February 5, onwards and will conclude on February 14, at various centres across the country. This year, the GATE will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The varsity has already released the GATE 2021 admit card as well as exam day instructions and other details on its official website gate.iitb.ac.in . Those who will be appearing to the GATE 2021 exam are advised to go through the instructions and other details carefully.

GATE 2021 exam day instructions:

Considering the COVID-19 scenario, new safety measures will be implemented on the exam day at each venue. Candidates are requested to strictly follow the guidelines.

1. Candidates must report at the allotted examination venue at least an hour before the commencement of exam.

2. Follow the rope ques and floor marks to maintain social distancing.

3. Get your temperature checked at the entry of the exam venue. Candidates having body temperature over 99.4 F will be taken to isolation area at the exam centre

4. Candidates must carry the GATE 2021 admit card as well as valid id proof.

5. Bar code guns will be used to check the admit card and provide lab no.

6. Enter the allotted lab and get your admit card and id card checked by the examiner

7. Candidates will be allowed to carry a face mask, gloves, personal hand sanitiser, a transparent water bottle, a ball pen, a pencil and exam related documents

Click on the link to watch the exam instructions video provided by the varsity