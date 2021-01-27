GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Video Explaining 'Important Instructions' for Exam Day; Watch Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released a video message for candidates who will appear for the GATE 2021 exam. The video, shared on its official YouTube channel, lays out the guidelines for the examination in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The animated video states that the pandemic has led to a need to redefine exam processes with appropriate precautions. The information shared in the 4-minute long video aims to ensure safety of the candidates as well as others.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is scheduled to be held on February 6-7 and February 13-14 and IIT Bombay has released a paper-wise schedule of the examination.

The precaution video defines three stages of the exam process and the related do’s and don’ts – Pre-examination preventive measures, during-exam measures and post-exam guidelines.

Watch the video here:

It is advised that to avoid crowding at the venue, candidates must report at the examination venue at least an hour before the scheduled commencement.

Thermo guns will be used to measure the candidates’ temperature at the entry gate. Anyone with body temperature higher than 99.4 degree F will have to take the examination in an isolation area.

Barcode guns are used to check the admit card and provide your lab number. You will then be guided to your respective lab.

While leaving the exam lab, candidates are required to drop the Admit Card and scribble pad in a drop box at the exit.

Only one scribble pad at any point of time will be provided to the candidate. To obtain a second scribble pad, s/he must return the first pad to the examiner. Virtual Scientific Calculator will be available on the computer screen.

GATE 2021 will be conducted for several subjects this year, such as aerospace engineering, textile engineering, agriculture engineering, civil engineering, food technology, chemistry, and other subjects.

The admit card for the GATE 2021 examination was released on the official portal on January 8. For additional information regarding the aptitude test, the candidates can visit the official website of GATE, https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in/.