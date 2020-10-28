GATE 2021: IIT Bombay to Open Correction Window on GOAPS Portal at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021 correction window will open for changes on Wednesday, October 28. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, which will be reopening the GATE 2021 registration portal today, will let the aspirants make required changes in their GATE 2021 application form. A candidate will have a chance to change their choice of exam centres as well as cities. In order to make changes, one will have to login to the candidate portal to access and edit their GATE 2021 application forms on the registration portal at gate.iitb.ac.in.

It is important to note that the GATE 2021 application correction window will be open for a limited period, from October 28 to November 13, 2020. The official statement from IIT Bombay has announced that one can make changes only one-time using candidates’ valid login credentials. “Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, GATE 2021 committee has decided to give more options to the successfully registered candidates to modify the choice of cities for GATE 2021 examination at free of cost,” it read.

The GATE 2021 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The GATE 2021 admit cards are scheduled to be release on January 8, 2021.

While changing the choice of your exam centre and city will be free of cost, the candidate will have to pay Rs 500 to make changes in the choice of existing paper. In case a candidate wants to have an addition of a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper), he/she will have to pay Rs 500 plus a suitable amount per paper for the candidate’s category. GATE 2021 will cost an additional charge of Rs 500 if a candidate needs to change their gender to female or vice versa.

GATE 2021: Cities included for change of choice this year

IIT Bombay GATE 2021 has added 11 new cities for the candidates to choose from:

IIT Bombay (Zone – 2): Cities added are (i) Himatnagar (GJ), (ii) Palghar (MH), (iii) Latur (MH), (iv) Akola (MH), (v) Dhule (MH), (vi) Ichalkaranji (MH), (vii) Sangamner-Loni-Shirdi (MH)

IIT Kharagpur (Zone – 6): Cities added are (i) Baharampur-Murshidabad (WB), (ii) Hazaribag (JH), (iii) Machilipatnam (AP)

IIT Roorkee (Zone – 8): City added is (i) Kangra (HP)