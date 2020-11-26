GATE 2021 Mock Test Released at gate.iitb.ac.in; How to Register

GATE 2021 mock test has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Those who have registered for GATE 2021 can take the mock test by visiting the official website of the exam at gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 will be conducted from February 5 to February 14. The exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. GATE 2021 admit cards are expected to be released on January 8. GATE 2021 results will be announced on March 22.

How to take GATE 2021 mock test

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of GATE 2021 or use the url, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for GATE 2021 mock tests

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you can find links for mock tests

Step 4: Click on the subject for which you will be appearing in GATE 2021

Step 5: Enter login ID and password

Step 6: Take mock test

“These mock test links are for the candidates of GATE 2021 to practice the Computer Based Test (CBT). The exact pattern or format of questions in the real examination of GATE 2021 may vary from these mock test links,” said IIT Bombay.

This year, two new subject papers have been introduced - Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Social Sciences in Economics, English, Linguistics, Philosophy, Psychology and Sociology.

The syllabi of all subject papers have been revised. Those appearing for GATE 2021 are advised to check the revised syllabus while preparing for the exam.

GATE 2021 will contain objective type questions. It will carry some multiple-choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ) and/or numerical answer type (NAT) questions. GATE 2021 score will remain valid for three years.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is held for admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programmes with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government scholarships or assistantships. There is no maximum age limit for taking GATE 2021.