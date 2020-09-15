GATE 2021 Registration Begins, Apply by September 30 at gate.iitb.ac.in. Get All Details Here
Candidates can apply for the exam via GATE online Application Processing System (GOAPS) without late fee by September 30. The online application with late fee will be accepted between October 1 and October 7.
The online application for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 has started at gate.iitb.ac.in. GATE 2021 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
The GATE 2021 exam will be conducted on from 5 and 14 February. The exam will be held in two shifts. The tentative time for the first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second is from 3 pm to 6 pm. IIT Bombay will declare the results of GATE 2021 on the official website on March 22.
GATE 2021: Important dates
Closing of regular online application: September 30, 2020
End of extended online registration with late fee: 7 October, 2020
Deadline for change of category, paper and exam city: 13 November, 2020
Release of admit card: 8 January, 2021
GATE 2021 exam dates: February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14
GATE 2021 result: March 22, 2021.
GATE 2021 will be a fully computer based test (CBT). There will be a total of 27 subjects. Two new subject papers have been added, Environmental Science and Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences.
GATE 2021: Question paper pattern
The paper will be a mix of multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple selection questions (MSQs) and/ or numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The total marks in each paper will be 100 marks. The syllabus of all the subjects have been revised for GATE 2021 and candidates are advised to check the official site for preparing for the test.
GATE 2021: Eligibility
Eligibility criteria for GATE 2021 have been relaxed. A candidate who is studying in the final or higher years of any undergraduate program or has completed any government approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts can apply. Candidates of any age can appear for GATE 2021.
GATE 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the website gate.iitb.ac.in
Step 2: Press the link that mentions, GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
Step 3: Tap on ‘New User’ and key in details to register
Step 4: Sign-in with registered ID and complete the application form
Step 5: Upload scanned copy of documents, images and signature in the required format
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Here's the direct link to register: https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in/
