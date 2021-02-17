GATE 2021: Response Sheet, Answer Key Expected Soon at gate.iitb.ac.in, Other Details Here

GATE 2021 | The answer sheet of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) is expected to be released soon. IIT Bombay, the exam conducting body, will soon release GATE 2021 Answer key, Question paper, and response sheet on the official portal --gate.iitb.ac.in. The GATE 2021 answer key carries the correct responses of the question asked in the entrance examination. After the release of GATE 2021 Answer Key, the candidate will be able to calculate their scores based on the answers marked in the GATE 2021 response sheet.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) examination was conducted on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The GATE 2021examination was held in two shifts. The first shift GATE 2021 examination was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift GATE 2021exam was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year, two new subjects -- Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Social Sciences have been included in the GATE 2021 exam conducted by IIT Bombay. The GATE 2021 exam was conducted for a total of 27 subjects.

As per previous years’ trends, the GATE answer sheet is released within three to four days of the examination. In the year 2020, GATE examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 and the OMR sheet was released on February 12.

How to download GATE Answer Key 2021

Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit at gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: The PDF files of the question papers and answer keys will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 4: Download the Gate 2021 answer key and questions paper

Step 5: Match the answers and calculate your GATE 2021 score

The GATE 2021 exam was held in computer-based mode. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the largest examinations in India in terms of the number of candidates. This year, more than 9 lakh students appeared in this examination.