GATE 2021 Response Sheet Released by IIT Bombay, Here's How to Check

GATE 2021 Response Sheet | The response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 was on Thursday released by IIT Bombay. GATE 2021 candidates can access the same by visiting on the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in. GATE 2021 exam was held on February 6, 7, 13, and 14. Two additional days, February 5 and February 12, were reserved for making required preparations for conducting the exam safely during the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 7,11,542 candidates have appeared for GATE 2021.

GATE 2021: Follow these steps to check your response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, you will find the option GATE 2021. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link titled ‘Responses of Candidates are available’

Step 4: Once you click this link, a new page will open. Enter your enrollment number or email address and password and then click on submit

Step 5: Download your GATE 2021 response sheet

Step 6: Take a print out of the same for future reference

You can also click on the direct link here and enter your credentials to download the GATE 2021 response sheet.

After the response sheet, it is expected that IIT Bombay will also be releasing the GATE 2021 provisional answer key soon. GATE 2021 candidates can raise objections to the answer key by submitting Rs 500 per objection. If there are any changes that are found correct then they are included in the final answer key. The result of GATE 2021 will be prepared after considering the valid changes.

GATE 2021 results will be declared on March 22. Successful candidates can take admissions in M.Tech courses in IITs and IISc and other institutions. They will also be eligible to get jobs in public sector undertaking.