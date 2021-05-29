GATE 2021 Round 1 Admission List Out: Here's What’s Next

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Counselling 2021 from May 28. The admission list for all the qualified candidates has been made available on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal, coap.iitd.ac.in. Candidates willing to take admission to MTech programmes offered by various IITs, IISc and other participating institutions will have to register themselves at COAP to participate in GATE 2021 counselling.

The counseling will be conducted in five rounds. Candidates will be given a college and a course based on merit and choice, if they accept the allotted seat they can freeze the option else float it and wait for the next list. The registration and offer acceptance for the first round can be made on or before May 30.

GATE 2021 round 1 counselling: How to register

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for COAP official portal i.e, coap.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the registration link

Step 3: Enter GATE registration number, paper code, score, name and date of birth and submit to register

Step 4: Once the registration is done, candidates can choose any one of the available colleges and institutes

Step 5: If a candidate is willing to accept any of offered college/institute, he/she can choose the ‘Accept and Freeze’option. Those willing to accept the offered option and wantto look for a better college as well, they can choose ‘Retain and Wait’. Those who are not satisfied with the options available and wishes to participate in the next round can choose ‘Reject and Wait’

Step 6: Those who accept the offer will have to visit the official portal of the respective institute or PSU and apply separately

Candidates must note that COAP registration is free of cost for all. The ‘Retain and Wait’ and ‘Reject and Wait’ options will be available till the fourth round only. The fifth round is the final one and candidates will have to choose any of the seats available.

