GATE 2022 Admit Card Today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, Steps to Download

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards will be released today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The exam will be held from February 5 to February 15 in two shifts. The entrance for admission to PG courses in IITs, IISc as well as an entrance gateway to government jobs will be held for 29 subjects including two new subjects - geomatics engineering, and naval architecture and marine engineering.

Candidates appearing for GATE are advised to be vaccinated before appearing for the exam. “The health and safety of our examination participants are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned on this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control. All the candidates are advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19," said the official website.

GATE Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

IIT Kharagpur - the exam organising institute - has earlier announced to cancel Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki as exam cities. Implying, exams will not be held at these locations. The list of exam cities and venues of every student will be mentioned in the admit card. GATE 2022 admit card will also have other instructions to follow in the exam including dress code and Covid-19 protocol.

GATE is a three-hour exam. It includes multiple select questions, numerical answer type questions as well as multiple-choice questions. Marking for each question will be different ranking from one mark per question to two marks. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks associated with the question will be deducted.

A candidate can appear for a maximum of two papers. The combinations must be selected from the approved list of combinations. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of declaration of result. It will be held in eight zones across India in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

