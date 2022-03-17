GATE 2022 AIR 1 in Electrical: Bihar's Gaurav Cracks Exam in Third Attempt, Says Self-Improvement is Key

A native of Bihar, Gaurav Kumar cracked the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 in his third attempt. He scored a full 1000 GATE score, and 92.67 marks in the Electrical Engineering paper of GATE 2022.

In his first attempt in GATE 2020, Kumar had secured rank 988 then attempted GATE again in 2021 and secured rank 300. He had continuously improved his score by only bettering himself. He tracked not his feats but kept track of his errors which he claims had helped him.

After two not-so-successful attempts, it was easy to be disheartened, Kumar took it in his stride and claims it was his experience from the previous two attempts which gave him an edge over others. Apart from the regular revision work and mock series attempt, Gaurav says he used to make a list of the “silly mistakes" he did in the past two attempts and rectified them for GATE 2022.

After completing his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Patna in Electrical and Electronics in 2020, Kumar had devoted his time to GATE preparation.

“I mainly focussed on the test series part. My form of preparation is question-solving. I attempted a lot of mock tests. Besides, the last two years’ study helped me a lot. I used to do a lot of silly mistakes in my last attempts from which I learned a lot. I used to write down in a copy all my mistakes and started working on them," Gaurav told News18.com.

He also began taking lessons from Unacademy in the last two months before the exams in addition to mock tests. " He referred to several other coaching classes as well over the past two years.

While his father has passed away, his mother is a homemaker. He now wants to join a public service undertaking because of his family’s financial condition. “My family condition doesn’t really encourage me to go for masters," says Gaurav.

The GATE 2022 topper completed his class 10 from St Joseph Academy, Bihar Sharif, and 12th from CBSE-affiliated RPS School where he scored 92.4 per cent in his board exams. Talking about his GATE score, he smiles, stating, “Presently, I’m not feeling much. First, it will take me two to three days to grasp the fact that I secured rank 1."

