GATE 2022: After Sonepat, Panipat, Now, Idukki Removes from Exam Cities' List

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will not be held at Idukki, a district in Kerala. Idukki has been removed from the list of exam centres for the upcoming exam. This takes the total of excluded cities to three. Earlier, Sonepat and Panipat too were removed from the list.

Sonepat has been in the spotlight since JEE Mains 2021. After the engineering exam was conducted, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation had found that at least one of the exam centres in Sonepat was compromised. A coaching centre had allegedly hacked into the systems of one of the exams centre in Sonepat and helped candidates cheat in the exam with the help of experts sitting in remote areas.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur — the exam organising institute, in an official notice said, “We regret to inform you that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees." The reasons for removing these exam cities are not known yet.

The application correction window is also available on the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The institute has hence asked candidates to edit the exam city in the application form accordingly. Candidates can make the edits up till November 12.

GATE 2022 application form: How to edit

Step 1. Candidates must visit the official website of GOAPS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the GATE 2022 log in option

Step 3. Enter your application number and password to log in

Step 4. Your GATE 2022 application will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Click on the edit option. Make the necessary changes

Step 6. Pay the required fee. Submit.

Step 7. Download and take a print copy of the edited application form for future reference

For each edit, candidates will pay a fee of Rs 500 including name, date of birth, choice of exam cities, change of existing paper, gender, category, change of parents or guardians name, address, college name, location, and roll number. The fee is non-refundable.

The GATE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admissions to IITs in MTech courses as well as apply for jobs at PSUs.

