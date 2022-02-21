GATE 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: How to Check, Know Result Date

Live now
GATE 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer key will be released today, February 21. IIT Kharagpur will release the answer key at the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Students will need their login ID, and password to download the answer key. The GATE 222 Read More
The GATE 2022 response sheets or the OMR sheets were released on February 15 at — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The response key can be accessed using the candidate’s roll number and password.
GATE 2022 response sheet: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE — gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the OMR sheet link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Download the documents
GATE scores remain valid for three years after the results are announced. GATE 2022 was a three-hour computer-based test (CBT). The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks. The total number of subject papers has been increased to 29 this year, with the addition of two new subject papers: NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering) and GE (Geomatics Engineering).
The GATE 2022 answer key will be released on March 17 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admissions to postgraduate courses in IITs, IISc, and other premium institutes. Students who qualify for GATE are also eligible to seek jobs in PSUs. GATE 2022 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur.
Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for GATE, as many as 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.
As per the marking scheme of GATE 2022, all questions are either one or two marks. The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) section will have a negative marking of one mark. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third of marks will be deducted while for each two-marker question, two-thirds of marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.
Step 1. After downloading the answer key of GATE 2022, click on the challenge answer key link
Step 2. Enter the question number you want to challenge
Step 3. Upload supporting documents
Step 4. Make a payment of Rs 500 per challenge
Step 5. Save and download the answer key challenge page for further use
Step 1. Go to the official website of GATE — gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the GATE 2022 answer key link on the homepage
Step 3. Enter required credentials such as roll number and password
Step 4. Check the answer key and download the pdf file for further use
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer key will be released today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Using the provisional answer key, candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections, if any as well as calculate their probable scores. They will need their application id to check and download the answer key.
Candidates who are unsatisfied with the answer key can raise objections between February 22 and 25. They can challenge the GATE answer key 2022 at the official website using supporting documents and a payment of Rs 500 per question.
They can also check their probable scores using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, all questions in GATE 2022 are either one or two marks. The MCQ section will have a negative marking of one mark. There will be no negative marking in the NAT section. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third of marks will be deducted while for each two-marker question, two-thirds of marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.
The exam was held for over 9 lakh students between February 5 to 13 across the country. The response sheets were released on February 15. GATE is held every year for admissions to postgraduate courses in IITs, IISc, and other premium institutes. Students who qualify for GATE are also eligible to seek jobs in PSUs.
