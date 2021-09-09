GATE 2022: Appearing for Two Papers? Know Combinations, How to Set Priority Subject

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 registration will conclude on October 1. This year, the exam will be conducted for 29 papers. A candidate can opt to appear either in one or two papers of the GATE 2022 examination. However, a candidate is only allowed to mark their first paper preference while the second paper can be selected from the pre-defined two-paper combination list.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, which will be conducting the exam, has already uploaded the list of papers and the subjects that are allowed to be combined with the first paper on its official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022: Combination of Papers

Candidates opting for Aerospace Engineering as the first paper can be allowed to choose Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (New Paper), and Engineering Sciences as the second paper. However, those willing to appear for Computer Science and Information Technology will have to choose either EC, GE, MA, PH, or ST.

Gate 2022: Subjects and the combination of papers

AG - ES, GE, XE, XL

AR - CE, GE

BM - BT, EC, IN, XL

BT - BM, XL

CE - AE, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE

CH - PE, XE

CY - XE, XL

EC - IN, PH, EE, CS, GE

EE - EC, IN, PH

ES - AG, CE, GE

EY- XL

GE - CE, GG, ES, MN

GG- GE, MN, PE, PH, XE

IN - BM, EC, EE, PH

MA - CS, GE, PH, ST

ME - AE, CH, NM, PI, XE

MN - GE, GG, XE

MT - PH, XE

NM - AE, CE, XE

PE - CH, GG, XE

PH - EC, GE, GG, IN, MA, MT, ST, XE

PI - ME, MT, XE

ST - MA, PH

TF - XE

XE - AE, AG, CH, ME, MN, MT, PE, PI, TF, NM

XH - ST

XL - BM, BT, CY, EY

GATE 2022 Combination of Papers: How to Set Priority

Candidates opting to appear in two subject papers must choose a primary choice of paper as their default choice wisely, according to their area of interest. The second choice of paper has to be chosen from the allowed combinations as subjects other than the listed ones are not allowed. Candidates should also note that the examination venue for the second paper may be different while the city would remain the same as the first paper.

Further, the website has noted that candidates appearing in one or two papers must fill only one application form. “In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee," the notice read.

GATE is a three-hour exam featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

