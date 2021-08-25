GATE 2022 Application Forms to be Out Within a Week: Key Things to Know

The application forms for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released this week. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur — exam organising institute — will start the application cum registration process by August 30 and interested candidates will be eligible at the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for MTech courses in IITs. Students from the humanities stream were allowed to take GATE for the first time last yar and the trend will continue this year too. A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021 and over 8.59 lakh had applied in 2019. In total, the GATE 2022 will be held for 29 subjects.

GATE 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of GATE 2022 online application: August 30

Closing of online application: September 24

Closing of the extended application window with late fee: October 1

Last date to modify application form: November 12

Availability of admit card: January 3, 2022

GATE 2022 examination date: February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022

GATE 2022 result declaration: March 17, 2022

GATE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be studying in the third or final year of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts or have completed the government-approved degree program in the relevant field.

GATE 2022: Application Process

GATE 2022 application will be filled in online mode only within the stipulated date and time. Candidates can appear for a maximum of two papers, however, they will be required to fill in only one application form, multiple applications will not be accepted under any circumstances. The application fee is Rs 1500 for general category candidates, while women and reserved category candidates will be required to pay only Rs 700.

GATE 2022: Exam Pattern and Other Important Details

This year, two new papers have been introduced- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering). The exams will be conducted in computer-based test mode on scheduled dates in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The paper will have two sections- General Aptitude and the subject selected by the candidate. In total, 100 questions will be asked of either 1 or 2 marks each. There will also be a negative marking for every wrong attempt made by candidates.

