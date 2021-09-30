GATE 2022 Applications Closing Today: Key Changes Introduced This Year

After postponing twice, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will close the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today - September 30. In case a candidate misses the deadline, they can still apply till October 7, however, an additional fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. Interested can apply at the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The GATE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admissions to IITs in MTech courses as well as apply for jobs at PSUs.

GATE 2022: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Open the official homepage of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: You will see an ‘Apply Online’ tab on the left side of the page. Upon clicking, a fresh webpage will be opened

Step 3: Log in if you have already registered and completed the further process. But if you are a new user click on the registration link

Step 4: Enter your name, valid email address, mobile number and password to create unique login credentials

Step 5: Now, log in using the registered user id and password and fill in the GATE 2022 application form

Step 6: Upload the needed documents and pay the GATE 2022 application fee.

Step 7: Once done, download a copy of the duly submitted application form for future reference.

The candidates willing to appear for more than one paper in GATE 2022, must go through the allowed paper combination available on the website before marking their choice in the application form.

GATE 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 1500 while the application fee for female students across social and economic classes, and candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 750 for each paper.

GATE 2022: Changes introduced

New Papers: This year several changes have been made to the test. First, two new papers namely geomatics engineering (GE) and naval architecture and marine engineering were introduced for GATE 2022. This means GATE 2022 will be conducted for a total of 29 subjects, while last year, it was conducted for 27 subjects.

New Pattern: The pattern for the architecture and planning (AR) exam has been changed. The exam consists of a general aptitude section for 15 marks as applicable for all papers. It will also consist of two parts. Part A will be compulsory and constitute 60 marks and part B will be for 25 marks and will contain two options - architecture and planning. Candidates have to select any one of the two.

Exam Centre in Leh: This year, the IIT will hold GATE 2022 in Leh as well. Leh has been added as a new exam city. A candidate can select three cities from the list of exam cities released at the official website, however, GATE reserves the right to add or remove cities.

