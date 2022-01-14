GATE 2022 Aspirants Demand Clarity on Exam Dates, Release of Admit Card

With the continuous increase in the Covid-19 cases, the uncertainty around the conduct of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is increasing. Since the GATE admit card has been postponed twice, many candidates are concerned if this would hint at the postponement of the examination. Till now there has been no official update regarding the examination. Rattled by this uncertainty, aspirants across the country have taken to Twitter to ask the administering body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, for a decision on GATE 2022 exam.

Raising their worries about the rising cases, while a few candidates have demanded postponed of the exam, many have also asked the institute to reopen the application window to allow them to change the GATE 2022 exam cities.

A aspiring GATE candidate said,

@gate2022iitkgp Please At Least Give Gate 2022 aspirants a chance to change the exam centre meanwhile you can decide whether exam is happening on time or a month later etc.#Gate2022— Shubham Soni (@Shubham22283029) January 14, 2022

Another user said,

#Gate2022 #iitkgpSituation is worsening day by day if Any of gate aspirant or their family member are getting infected its gonna affect on exams and you have already made it so uncertain, the way we were preparing for it in last few months has changed now so please #pospone— Akanksha Suryawanshi (@AkankshaSuryaw7) January 14, 2022

There should always be a 1 month window between admit card release and exam dates. Current wave is massive and if need be postpone the exam but give us a date when we are expected to hear some news. @IITKgp #Gate2022— Sameer (@zenith_sue) January 14, 2022

I called the gate helpline and the guy responded that admit cards will be released on Monday and exam will take place on the specified date. Is it true @IITKgp ? If yes, then why are you not updating this info on the website. #Gate2022— Sanket Dixit 🇮🇳 (@SanketDixit13) January 14, 2022

#Gate2022 #iitkgpplease come to conclusion quick, either release admit cards or postpone the exam. Dont play with thestudent’s emotions.— YASH RATHORE (@YASHRAT61029741) January 14, 2022

@IITKgp didn’t expect such irresponsible behaviour from an institute of such stature, with less than 3 weeks left for the exam still there is no official word from @IITKgp regarding dates of #Gate2022 exam, even state govt’s management is better than @IITKgp @EduMinOfIndia— Ayush Jain (@jain_ayush1) January 14, 2022

As per GATE exam date 2022, the tests have been scheduled to begin on February 5, 2022 and end on February 13, 2022. However, scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022.

IIT Kharagpur Director Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari, earlier this week, said that the institute is reviewing the situation and the decision on the GATE exam will soon be taken. “We are consulting with our members associated with the GATE exam, and in constant touch with the administration, authorities, the decision on whether to conduct GATE exam or postponed will be taken soon. The candidates are advised to follow the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in only regarding the exam dates, hall ticket," the director added, as reported by NDTV.

