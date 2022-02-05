GATE 2022 Begins: Know Must Carry Documents, Banned Items, Covid Guidelines to be Followed

After the Supreme Court’s refusal to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, the exam is being conducted by IIT Kharagpur as per the schedule. Beginning from today (February 5), GATE 2022 will be held on February 6, 12 and 13 in two slots, 9 AM to 12 noon and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. IIT Kharagpur has already issued the GATE 2022 admit card and a list of exam day guidelines that need to follow during the exams.

If you are appearing for GATE 2022, here are the guidelines that you are expected to follow for the smooth conduct of the exam.

Reporting Time: Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre a minimum of 90 minutes before the commencing time to avoid overcrowding or last-minute panic. Candidates need to log in to their assigned system 30 minutes prior to the exam time.

Must Carry: No candidate shall be permitted to appear in the GATE 2022 without a valid admit card in printed form. The admit should be printed on an A4 sheet. Candidates need to carry the original identity card used for the registration for GATE 2022.

Covid-19 Guidelines: Candidates with a body temperature of more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will have to take the exam in an isolation area at the exam centre. Candidates are expected to follow the order of queues and floor marks while entering the exam centre.

Banned Items: No item other than a mask, glove, sanitiser, pen or pencil, transparent water bottle, exam related documents like admit and ID card shall be allowed into the exam hall. All candidates will be provided with a virtual scientific calculator. Use of any personal electronic device (mobile or smartwatch or physical calculator) is banned. All necessary COVID-19 guidelines like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing need to be followed during the course of the exam

In case of delay, no extra time shall be given to complete the paper. Candidates while leaving the exam centre shall drop the scribble pad into the dropbox

GATE 2022 score will be considered for admission into postgraduate courses in various IITs and IISc. Additionally, GATE scores are also used for recruitments in PSUs.

