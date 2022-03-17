GATE 2022 Final Answer Key Today, How to Estimate Marks

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 final answer will be released today, March 17 at the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will also declare the result along with the final answer key. Candidates who took the exam can check the final answer key at the website. The GATE final scorecard will be out on March 21.

GATE 2022 Result LIVE Updates

The institute had earlier released the GATE 2022 candidates’ response sheets on February 15 followed by a provisional answer key on February 21. A window to raise objections against the answer key was also opened from February 22 to 25.

Using the final answer key, candidates can estimate their probable scores and those who had raised objections can also check if their objection has resulted in a change of the answer. They can also match the final answer, response sheet and results to check if the scores are correct. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

GATE 2022: How to Download Final Answer Key

Step 1. Log on to GATE 2022’s official portal — gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. Log in to your account using enrollment ID/ email address and password.

Step 3. Now, click on the GATE 2022 Question Papers and Final Answer Keys link

Step 4. GATE 2022 Final Answer Key page will load on your screen.

Step 5. Select your subject to download the question paper and answer key.

Step 6. The PDF file of the GATE 2022 Final Answer Key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7. Download or print the answer key for future use

GATE 2022: How to Estimate Marks

The actual marks of the candidate in GATE 2022 will be calculated out of 100 marks for 65 questions in MCQ format. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the mark assigned to that particular question shall be deducted. So, for example, if the question is of 1 mark, the wrong attempt will invite a negative marking of 0.3 mark.

GATE 2022 had two types of MCQs consisting of 1 or 2 or 3 marks each. For MCQs consisting of 1 mark for each correct answer, if an answer is wrong, 1/3 mark will be deducted. For those consisting of 2 marks for each correct answer; 2/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. There are no negative marking for NAT and MSQ questions.

GATE 2022 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between February 5 and 13 across various examination centres in India. The score of GATE 2022 can be used for admissions to master’s courses offered by the various IITs, IIITs, NITs other colleges. The test score is also used for the recruitment of engineering graduates in public sector undertaking (PSUs) like NTPC, GAIL and others.

