GATE 2022 from February 5, Admit Cards from January 3: Check Important dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The exams will begin on February 5 and continue till February 13.

The exam will be held in two shifts — the first shift will begin at 9 am and conclude at noon and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit card for the exam will be released on January 3. The exam is conducted every year for admission into the various masters programme at the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru as well as recruitment by some public sector companies.

GATE 2022: Detailed Exam Schedule

GATE 2022: Exam Pattern

Each GATE 2022 paper will be held for three hours featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer-type (NAT) questions. While some questions will carry one mark, others will carry two marks. In MCQs, there will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer, however, for MSQ and NAT questions, there will be no negative marking.

GATE 2022: Key changes

There have been several changes in GATE 2022. Two new papers have been added which include geomatics engineering (GE) and naval architecture and marine engineering. Hence, there will be a total of 29 subjects this time.

The exam pattern for the architecture and planning (AR) exam has also been changed. The general aptitude section will also consist of two parts — A and B. Part A will be compulsory and constitute 60 marks and part B will have 25 marks and will further contain two options - architecture and planning. Candidates have to select any one of the two options in the second section.

Meanwhile, Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki have been removed as exam centres this year while Leh has been added as an additional exam centre for GATE 2022. A candidate can select up to three cities from the list of exam cities provided in the application forms.

