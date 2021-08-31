GATE 2022: Two New Papers Added, All You Need to Know

Two new papers — Naval and Marine Engineering (NM) and Geomatics Engineering (GE) have been included in Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2022. Both the papers will contain a general aptitude section of 15 marks each like every other subject in GATE.

While the GE paper will be divided into two parts covering the syllabus- Part A (55 marks) and Part B (30 marks), NM will have a single section of 85 marks.

“The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics," the official website reads.

GATE 2022: Application process

The application for GATE 2022 which will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will begin on September 2. Interested candidates may apply for it via the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in and will remain open till September 24. Further, the application process will be open with a late fee up till October 1.

The edit window will open on October 24 up till November 1. The last date for any change in application is November 12, however, candidates will have to pay an extra fee for it.

IIT Kharagpur will conduct the GATE 2022 as a computer-based online test on several dates in the month of February next year. The exams will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 for admission to MTech, other postgraduate courses across IITs, integrated MSc courses in IISc, or government jobs.

GATE 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are currently in the third year of an undergraduate course in engineering, technology, or have a degree in relevant science course are eligible to apply for GATE. Candidates who obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from foreign countries must be in the third or higher years or should have completed their degree course (minimum three years) in the relevant subjects.

GATE 2022: Application fee

Women candidates and candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PwD category get a concession of 50 per cent in the application fee and have to pay Rs 750 as the fee. For others, the application fee for GATE 2022 is Rs 2000. For the application in the extended period candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 over their category fee.

