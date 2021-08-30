GATE 2022 LIVE Updates: How to Apply, Eligibility, Exam Pattern - All You Need to Know

GATE 2022 Live Updates: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 registration-cum-application will begin today. Candidates interested in taking admission in MTech courses IITs or those looking for a government job after completing their graduation can apply at the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The application process will continue till September 24.
GATE is no longer an engineer only exam, from 2020 onwards, IITs have allowed candidates from humanities to appear for the exam as well. This year, the exam will be held for 29 papers. Students in the final year of their degree programme can also apply for GATE.
Aspirants can apply for a maximum of two papers out of the total, however, they will be required to submit only one application. Multiple applications will not be accepted.
GATE 2022: When are applications rejected?
A candidate willing to appear for two papers must fill in only one application form. Multiple applications will be rejected. There will be no refund of fees either. However, while the application form will be one, the fees will have to paid separately for both papers.
Will there be a fee hike for GATE 2022?
In 2019, a committee on reforms in MTech education suggested an increase in fees for all IITs to the level of BTech courses. While it was approved by the IIT Council, the Education Ministry under the then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal deferred the decision.
GATE 2022 registrations: 29 papers conducted
GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 subjects such as Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biology, Botany, Food Technology to name a few. This year, two new papers have been introduced- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering).
GATE 2022: Exam pattern
The exams will be conducted in computer-based test mode in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on February 5,6,12 and 13. The paper will have two sections- general aptitude and the subjects selected by the candidates. In total, 100 questions will be asked of either 1 or 2 marks each. There will also be a negative marking for every wrong attempt made by candidates.
GATE 2022 registration: Important Dates
Commencement of online application: August 30
Closing of online application: September 24
Closing of the extended application window with late fee: October 1
Last date to modify application form: November 12
Release of admit card: January 3, 2022
Examination date: February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022
Result declaration: March 17, 2022
GATE 2022 registrations: Exam date
The exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 for 29 subjects. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for MTech courses in IITs. Students from the humanities stream are allowed to take GATE as well. A total of 8,82,684 candidates had applied for the GATE 2021.
GATE 2022 registrations: List of documents needed
-- Valid id proof
-- Category certificate, if applicable
-- Recent passport size photograph
-- Scanned copy of the signature
-- Date of birth proof
-- Address proof
-- Class 10 mark sheet
-- Class 12 mark sheet
-- Graduation/qualifying exam certificate
-- Scanned copy of thumb impression
GATE 2022 Live Updates: For 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be organising the exam on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE).
