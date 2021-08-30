CHANGE LANGUAGE
GATE 2022 LIVE Updates: How to Apply, Eligibility, Exam Pattern - All You Need to Know
GATE 2022 LIVE Updates: How to Apply, Eligibility, Exam Pattern - All You Need to Know

GATE 2022 Live Updates: Application process begins for GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

News18.com | August 30, 2021, 12:09 IST
Event Highlights

GATE 2022 Live Updates:  Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 registration-cum-application will begin today. Candidates interested in taking admission in MTech courses IITs or those looking for a government job after completing their graduation can apply at the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The application process will continue till September 24.

GATE is no longer an engineer only exam, from 2020 onwards, IITs have allowed candidates from humanities to appear for the exam as well. This year, the exam will be held for 29 papers. Students in the final year of their degree programme can also apply for GATE.

Aspirants can apply for a maximum of two papers out of the total, however, they will be required to submit only one application. Multiple applications will not be accepted.

Aug 30, 2021 12:09 (IST)

GATE 2022: When are applications rejected? 

A candidate willing to appear for two papers must fill in only one application form. Multiple applications will be rejected. There will be no refund of fees either. However, while the application form will be one, the fees will have to paid separately for both papers.

Aug 30, 2021 11:58 (IST)

Will there be a fee hike for GATE 2022?

In 2019, a committee on reforms in MTech education suggested an increase in fees for all IITs to the level of BTech courses. While it was approved by the IIT Council, the Education Ministry under the then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal deferred the decision.

Aug 30, 2021 11:52 (IST)

GATE 2022 registrations: Over 8 lakh applicants each year

A total of 8,82,684 candidates had applied for the GATE 2021 and over 8.59 lakh had applied in 2019.

Aug 30, 2021 11:42 (IST)

GATE 2022 registrations: 29 papers conducted 

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 subjects such as Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biology, Botany, Food Technology to name a few.​ This year, two new papers have been introduced- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering).

Aug 30, 2021 11:36 (IST)

GATE 2022: Exam pattern

The exams will be conducted in computer-based test mode in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on February 5,6,12 and 13. The paper will have two sections- general aptitude and the subjects selected by the candidates. In total, 100 questions will be asked of either 1 or 2 marks each. There will also be a negative marking for every wrong attempt made by candidates.

Aug 30, 2021 11:32 (IST)

GATE 2022 registrations: Application fees

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1500, while for women and reserved category candidates, it is Rs 750.

Aug 30, 2021 11:31 (IST)

GATE 2022 registrations: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for GATE 2022, candidates must be either studying in their final year of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts programmes or have graduated.

Aug 30, 2021 11:27 (IST)

GATE 2022 registration: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: August 30
Closing of online application: September 24
Closing of the extended application window with late fee: October 1
Last date to modify application form: November 12
Release of admit card: January 3, 2022
Examination date: February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022
Result declaration: March 17, 2022

Aug 30, 2021 11:25 (IST)

GATE 2022 registrations: Exam date

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 for 29 subjects. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for MTech courses in IITs. Students from the humanities stream are allowed to take GATE as well. A total of 8,82,684 candidates had applied for the GATE 2021.

Aug 30, 2021 11:22 (IST)

GATE 2022 registrations: How to apply

Step 1. Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the registration link
Step 3. Login using your name, mobile number, and valid email id
Step 4. Fill required credentials 
Step 5. Upload documents
Step 6. Pay fees
Step 7. Save and download 

Aug 30, 2021 11:19 (IST)

GATE 2022 registrations: List of documents needed

-- Valid id proof
-- Category certificate, if applicable
-- Recent passport size photograph
-- Scanned copy of the signature
-- Date of birth proof
-- Address proof
-- Class 10 mark sheet
-- Class 12 mark sheet
-- Graduation/qualifying exam certificate
-- Scanned copy of thumb impression

Aug 30, 2021 11:15 (IST)

GATE 2022 registrations today

The online application forms for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) 2022 will be released today, August 30 on its official website portal gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The registrations will continue till September 24. IIT Kharagpur will be organising GATE 2022.

The application process will continue till September 24 (Representative image)

GATE 2022 Live Updates: For 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be organising the exam on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE).

