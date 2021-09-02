GATE 2022 Registrations Begin: Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

GATE 2022: After being delayed, the registration process has begun today - September 2 - for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates interested to get admission in MTech courses in IITs as well as government job aspirants can apply at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The application process will continue till September 24.

Like last year, GATE will allow students from humanities as well as those in the final year to apply for the engineering entrance. The doors were open for these students last year. Further, this year two new subjects namely — GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29.

GATE 2022: List of documents needed

— Valid id proof

— Category certificate, if applicable

— Recent passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Date of birth proof

— Address proof

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Graduation/qualifying exam certificate

— Scanned copy of thumb impression

GATE 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the registration link

Step 3. Login using your name, mobile number, and valid email id

Step 4. Fill required credentials

Step 5. Upload documents

Step 6. Pay fees

Step 7. Save and download

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here