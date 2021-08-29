GATE 2022 Registrations: Documents Needed, How to Apply

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) 2022 registration will begin from August 30 onwards on its official website portal gate.iitkgp.ac.in. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be the organising institute for this year’s GATE.

The GATE 2022 registration will continue till September 24 and the applications will have to be submitted online only. Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 while the application fee for the reserved category is Rs 750.

The candidates must go through the exam brochure and keep the scanned copy of the required documents handy before filling up the GATE 2022 application form.

GATE 2022 registrations: List of documents needed

— Valid photo id proof like Aadhaar-UID (preferable), passport, PAN card, voter card, or driving license

— Category (SC/ST) certificate

— Recent passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Date of birth proof

— Address proof

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet, and

— Graduation/qualifying exam certificate

— Scanned copy of thumb impression

The aspirants can apply for a maximum of two papers in GATE 2022, however, they will be required to submit only one application. Multiple applications will not be accepted.

GATE 2022 registrations: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of GATE

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. Login using your name, mobile number, and valid email id

Step 4. Fill required credentials on the application form

Step 5. Upload necessary documents

Step 6. Make the online payment of fees

Step 7. Save and download a copy of the application form for further use

IIT Kharagpur has already uploaded the information brochure with all the details of GATE 2022 like exam pattern, subjects, syllabus, application process, and other details. The exam will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in two shifts. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for MTech courses in IITs.

