GATE 2022 Registrations to Begin Soon, Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 application process will begin on August 30. Interested candidates can apply for the exam up till September 24 on its official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13.

It will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. A new website for the exam has been launched — gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed their undergraduate course or are in their third year can apply for the exam. They must have a government-approved degree in technology, architecture, engineering, science, arts, or commerce. Earlier, only science students were allowed to appear for the exam, but from last year, non-science students can apply as well.

GATE 2022: Exam pattern

The exam pattern consists of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours in the computer-based test format. It will include questions in numerical answer type (NAT), multiple select questions (MSQ), and multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

The question paper will be divided into two sections. The first section will feature 10 questions from general aptitude. The second section will have questions from the subject opted by the aspirant. It will comprise 55 questions.

One-third mark will be deducted for every wrong one-mark MCQ question and a two-third mark will be deducted for every wrong two-mark MCQ question. There will be no negative marking for MSQ and NAT questions.

This year two new papers have been introduced — Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) and Geomatics Engineering (GE).

GATE 2022 scores will be accepted by IIT Kharagpur along with six other IITs including Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Roorkee, Chennai and Guwahati, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru. The GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the result.

