GATE 2022 Response Sheets at gate.iitkgp.ac.in Tomorrow: Steps to Download

Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be able to get their answer sheets or OMR sheets at the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in from February 15 onwards. The OMR sheets will have the candidate’s name, roll number, exam name, centre etc on it. Candidates need to check that their details are correctly mentioned.

Candidates can also use their answer sheets to estimate marks given to them ahead of results. Soon after releasing the OMR sheet, IIT Kharagpur - the exam organising institute will release the answer key. The answer key displays the answers deemed correct by the GATE association, students need to give marks to them for answers given correctly and estimate their scores. After the results too, students can check if they are given marks correctly.

GATE OMR sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit official website

Step 2: Click on OMR sheet link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials, download documents

According to the schedule released by the GATE committee, the preliminary answer key will be released on February 21. The window to raise challenges will be available from February 22 to February 25. GATE result is likely to be announced on March 17.

Over 9 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam. Candidates had protested against holding the exam. A case of also filed in SC against the same, however, SC had refused to interfere and exams were held from February 5 to 13.

This year, two new subjects have been added to GATE 2022 — geomatics engineering and naval architecture, and marine engineering. The exam will be held for a total of 29 subjects. A candidate can appear for a maximum of two papers. The combinations must be selected from the approved list of combinations.

Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for the exam, as many as 1,26,813 have cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was at 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.

GATE 2022 qualified candidates will be eligible to seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview rounds. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of result declaration.

