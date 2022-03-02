GATE 2022 Result Date: Check Expected Cut-off & Past Year Marks Requirements

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result will be released on March 17 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The final answer key will also be released with the result. The GATE 2022 provisional answer key has been released on February 21.

All those who clear GATE might not be able to get admission to IITs nor get a job at top PSUs. To obtain the premium seats, candidates need to best among bests and meet the cut-off requirement.

The GATE cut off is determined based on four factors — the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, difficulty level of the paper, total number of seats available and the category under which a candidate is seeking admission. The cut off is different for separate papers of the exam.

GATE 2022: Previous Year Cut off

As per past year trends, in 2021, the overall highest marks have been reported for CE at 95.56 out of 100. The lowest pass percentage has been recorded for ST paper with 8.42 per cent of candidates qualifying the exam. While the overall pass percentage for the exam reached 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. As many as 98,732 male and 28,081 are female candidates qualified the exam.

GATE 2022: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your ID and the GOAPS password

Step 4: Submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the result for further use

After the result is released, candidates will have to select the institutes they want to join. They will be selected by the institutes on the basis of their GATE scores. For IITs, candidates will have to apply at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) that conducts counselling for admission to the institutes. For admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and CFTIs’ MTech programmes, they will have to apply at the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT). Students will be admitted on the basis of their GATE scores.

The GATE 2022 was held for admission to postgraduate courses at IITs, IISc and premium colleges. It is also a gateway to top PSUs.

