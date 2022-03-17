CHANGE LANGUAGE
GATE 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Highest, Lowest Cut-off Subject-wise Marks Needed to Pass

News18.com | March 17, 2022, 10:27 IST
GATE Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the result for the GATE 2022 today, March 17. The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is an entrance gateway to master’s courses in IITs and other premium institutes. Candidates can also seek jobs on the basis of their GATE score in top PSUs. Over 9 lakh candidates had registered to take the exam and will be checking their scores Read More

Mar 17, 2022 10:27 IST

COAP Process to Open Soon

After the result is released, candidates will have to select the institutes they want to join. They will be selected by the institutes on the basis of their GATE scores. For IITs, candidates will have to apply at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) which conducts counselling for admission to the institutes. For admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and CFTIs’ MTech programmes, they will have to apply at the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT). Students will be admitted on the basis of their GATE scores.

Mar 17, 2022 10:22 IST

GATE 2022: Highest, Least Cut-off Predictions

Last year, the highest GATE qualifying cut-off was for petroleum engineering (PE). Candidates with a minimum of 52.4 marks were declared qualified in the entrance exam. This was followed by cut-offs for Metallurgical Engineering (MT) which was 48.5 marks, and for Geophysics (GG) which was 44.8 marks

The lowest GATE 2021 cutoff was 25 marks for Biomedical (BM), Agricultural Engineering (AE) and Statistics. The cutoff for Computer Science (CS) was 26.1 marks.

Mar 17, 2022 10:13 IST

GATE 2022 Score Calculation

The actual marks of the candidate in GATE 2022 will be calculated out of 100 marks for 65 questions in MCQ format. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the mark assigned to that particular question shall be deducted. So, for example, if the question is of 1 mark, the wrong attempt will invite a negative marking of 0.3 mark.

Mar 17, 2022 10:13 IST

GATE 2022 Cut-off Calculated Based on 4 Factors

The GATE cut-off is determined based on four factors — the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, difficulty level of the paper, total number of seats available, and the category under which a candidate is seeking admission. The cut-off is different for separate papers of the exam.

Mar 17, 2022 10:12 IST

GATE 2022 Cutoff Calculation Rule

The cut-off mark for GATE 2022 will be calculated by using the following formula. Cut off mark is equal to = sum of marks secured by all the appearing students divided by the number of students

Mar 17, 2022 10:11 IST

GATE 2022 Scores to be Normalized

GATE 2022 was held in two sessions. Since the difficulty level of the paper conducted in two different slots may have varied, IITKGP will be using the normalisation of marks for impartial evaluation of GATE 2022. The normalised marks of GATE 2022 will be conducted out of 1000 marks.

Mar 17, 2022 10:01 IST

Where Can You Get Job Based on GATE Score?

GATE score is used to get a job in several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). A few such organizations are:

— Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL),

— Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL),

— Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL),

— Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL),

— National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC),

— Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL),

— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

— Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCI).

Mar 17, 2022 09:57 IST

GATE 2022: Number of Applications on Rise

Over 9 lakh candidates applied for GATE 2022. This is a rise for the third year in a row. In 2021, over 8.82 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. In 2020, the number was 8.59 lakh.

Mar 17, 2022 09:55 IST

GATE Result: 17.82% candidates passed last year

Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for GATE, as many as 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.

Mar 17, 2022 09:54 IST

GATE 2022 Had New Exam Pattern

The pattern for the architecture and planning (AR) exam in GATE 2022 was changed. The exam consisted of a general aptitude section for 15 marks as applicable for all papers. It also had two parts — A and B. Part A was compulsory and constituted 60 marks and part B featured 25 marks. It also contained two options – architecture and planning. Candidates had to select any one of the two.

Mar 17, 2022 09:53 IST

GATE 2022 Result: Where can you seek admissions based on GATE score?

Based on the GATE score, candidates can seek admission to MTech courses across IITs, IISc, and several other institutes. GATE score is also applicable for recruitment to PSUs. Once declared, the GATE score will be valid for three years.

Mar 17, 2022 09:53 IST

GATE 2022: How to check probable scores using answer key

Candidates can use the GATE 2022 answer key to calculate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme, all questions are either one or two marks. The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) section will have a negative marking of one mark. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third of marks will be deducted while for each two-marker question, two-thirds of marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

Mar 17, 2022 09:51 IST

GATE 2022 answer key: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of GATE — gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the GATE 2022 answer key link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required credentials such as roll number and password

Step 4. Check the answer key and download the pdf file for further use

Mar 17, 2022 09:46 IST

GATE 2022 Score valid for 3 years

GATE 2022 was conducted for 29 subjects on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The GATE examination is conducted in different cities across India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT). GATE 2022 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

Mar 17, 2022 09:42 IST

GATE 2022: Sensitive Cities Removed From Exam Centre List

As strict anti-cheating measures, GATE was not held in sensitive areas including Sonepat and Panipat in Haryana and Idukki, a district in Kerala. Sonepat and Panipat were also under the radar for JEE Main 2022 cheating scandal as a group of hackers had allegedly hacked the exam center there. GATE authorities refused to hold exams in these areas. Candidates who chose these cities were asked to change their city choice without additional fees.

Mar 17, 2022 09:40 IST

GATE 2022: When Candidates Approached SC to Postpone Exam

A group of 11 candidates had reached the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the GATE 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic. The court, however, refused to do so and said, “Interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty.” The Bench further asked, “How do we play with the careers of all students who have been preparing?”

Mar 17, 2022 09:36 IST

GATE 2022: How to Get Scholarship based on GATE Score

Those who qualify for GATE can also avail of financial assistance in terms of scholarships and assistantships. Candidates must first secure admission to a programme in one of the central government-supported institutes, by a procedure that could vary from institute to institute. For selection, a minimum of 70% weightage will be given to the performance in GATE and the remaining will be given to the candidate’s performance in test/interview and/or academic record.

Mar 17, 2022 09:32 IST

GATE Result 2022: Who will release results?

GATE 2022 is conducted by a consortium of premium institutes including IIT Kharagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at Bengaluru. GATE is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. For GATE 2022, IIT Kharagpur has been appointed as the organizing institute. Thus, IIT Kharagpur will be releasing the result today.

Mar 17, 2022 09:25 IST

GATE 2022 Result Today

The IIT Kharagpur – exam organising institute – will be releasing the result for GATE 2022 at its official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The final answer key, cut-off, and toppers’ list will all be issued today along with the result. Over 9 lakh students who registered for the exam can check their today.

Along with the result, the cut-off for each subject will also be out. Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for GATE, as many as 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.

GATE 2022 was conducted for 29 subjects on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The GATE examination is conducted in different cities across India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT). GATE 2022 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

