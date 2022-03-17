GATE 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Highest, Lowest Cut-off Subject-wise Marks Needed to Pass

Last year, the highest GATE qualifying cut-off was for petroleum engineering (PE). Candidates with a minimum of 52.4 marks were declared qualified in the entrance exam. This was followed by cut-offs for Metallurgical Engineering (MT) which was 48.5 marks, and for Geophysics (GG) which was 44.8 marks

The lowest GATE 2021 cutoff was 25 marks for Biomedical (BM), Agricultural Engineering (AE) and Statistics. The cutoff for Computer Science (CS) was 26.1 marks.