GATE 2022 Scorecard Today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, Steps to Download

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 scorecards will be released today, March 21. The link to access the scorecards will be activated at the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has already declared the result of GATE 2022 on March 17. Candidates who appeared for the exam and received their scores online can now access their scorecard by using the required credentials such as their registration number and password.

A total of 7,11,542 candidates had appeared for the exam this year out of which only 1,26,813 have qualified. As many as 98,732 male students and 28,081 females have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage is at 17.82 per cent which is the same as last year.

GATE 2022: How to Download Scorecards

Step 1. Log on to the official portal of GATE — gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, log in to your account using registration ID and password

Step 3. Click on the GATE 2022 scorecard link

Step 4. Your GATE 2022 scorecard will display on your screen

Step 5. Download and print the scorecards for future use

After receiving the GATE 2022 scorecard, candidates must cross-check all the details on it including their name, subject name, application number, and other details apart from the scores. In case of any discrepancy, report to the GATE authorities immediately. Besides, candidates must also cross-check it with the results received on March 17 to see everything matches.

After the scorecards are downloaded, candidates will have to move forward to select the institutes they want to join or keep a look at the PSU websites to apply for a job. Candidates who want to apply at institutes will be selected using their GATE scores.

For IITs, candidates will have to apply at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) which conducts counselling for admission to the institutes. For admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and CFTIs’ MTech programmes, students need to apply at the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT).

GATE 2022 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between February 5 and 13 across various examination centres in India. This year, two new papers were added — Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The score of GATE 2022 can be used for admissions to master’s courses offered by the various IITs, IIITs, NITs other colleges. The test score is also used for the recruitment of engineering graduates in public sector undertaking (PSUs) like NTPC, GAIL and others.

