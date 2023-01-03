GATE 2023 Admit Card Not Releasing Today, Postponed to January 9

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has postponed the release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023. The hall tickets which were to be released today, will now be out on January 9. “Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023," reads the official notice by IIT Kanpur.

Once released, the admit cards will be available on the official website for the examination – gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates will be able to access the admit cards by entering their enrollment ID and password on the login portal. GATE 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.

The exam will be held in computer based mode for a duration of three hours. The exam is being conducted for a total of 29 subjects. The result will be declared on March 16. The answer key will be made available on the portal on February 21. Students will then have a four-day window from February 22 to 25 to submit challenges to the answer key.

There will be 100 marks exam, in which 15 number questions will come from General Aptitude and 85 number questions will come from the concerned subject. 1 and 2 marks are fixed for the questions. Further, one-third of the prescribed marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Organised by IIT-K, the GATE 2023 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and six other IITs besides IIT-K. These will be IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The test is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

