GATE 2023: Admit Card to Release on January 3 at gate.iitk.ac.in

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Admit Card will be released next week on January 3, 2023. Once released, candidates would be able to download their GATE Admit Card from the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. To access the admit card, candidates will need to enter their enrollment ID and password.

Before the release of admit card, the institute has advised candidates to rectify any defects they may have in their applications by December 28, 2022. “Candidates with Defects in Application must make rectifications latest by 28th December 2022, otherwise their Admit Card will be marked Provisional,” reads the official statement issued by IIT Kanpur.

It is important that candidates bring a hard copy of their admit card to the exam center on the day of the exam, as it will be required for entry. IIT Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 Exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 Result is expected to be announced by March 16, 2023 by IIT Kanpur.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the GATE official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 login from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials namely enrollment ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the GATE admit card 2023 download link.

Step 5: GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all details mentioned in the GATE admit card.

Step 7: Download GATE hall ticket 2023 for future reference.

The authorities conduct the GATE exam every year for admission into M.E./M.Tech/PhD at the IITs, NITS, IIITs, and CFTIs and also for recruitment in PSUs. It is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be jointly conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs- IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee.

