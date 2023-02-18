The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 provisional answer key on February 21, Tuesday. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer key on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates must keep in mind that the answer key will include the correct answers to the questions that were asked in the entrance exam. Following that students will be able to analyse their overall performance in GATE 2023 and calculate the probable scores with the help of the answer key.

A day after the GATE 2023 answer key is released, IIT Kanpur will open the objection-raising facility in online mode from February 22 to 25. To raise objections against the answer key, students will have to use their login details such as enrollment id and password on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

After considering every challenge raised by candidates, the team of experts will release the GATE 2023 final answer key along with the results. As per the schedule, the results will be announced on March 16 and the scorecard will be available on the main site for candidates on March 21.

On February 15, IIT Kanpur released the GATE 2023 response sheet. The response sheet is also available on the official website. It includes the answers marked by candidates for all the sections in the exam The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur.

The GATE cut-off marks will be released for all 29 papers and they will be different for all subjects. The GATE cut-off marks are the minimum marks that are required to score by a candidate to qualify for the entrance exam. The cut-off list will be released in a PDF file.

The cut-off score is decided based on the total number of seats available, marks secured by the candidates, and the number of candidates who appeared in the exam among others. This year, two types of cut-offs for GATE will be released – one is qualifying and the others are admission cut-off.

