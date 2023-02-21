The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 provisional answer key today, February 21, after 4 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer key on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur will open the objection correction facility tomorrow, February 22 and it will remain up to 25. To raise objections against the answer key, students will have to use their login details such as enrollment id and password on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

After considering every challenge raised by candidates, the IIT will release the GATE 2023 final answer key along with the results. Students will also be able to analyse their overall performance in GATE 2023 and calculate the probable scores with the help of the answer key.

GATE 2023: How to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the official page at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the answerkey link (when available), on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, key in your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the GATE 2023 answer key.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the response sheet.

As per the schedule, the results will be announced on March 16 and the scorecard will be available on the main website for candidates to download on March 21. IIT Kanpur released the GATE 2023 response sheet on February 15. The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur.

The GATE cut-off marks will be released for all 29 papers. The cut-off score is decided based on the total number of seats available, marks secured by the candidates, and the number of candidates who appeared in the exam among others. This year, two types of cut-offs for GATE will be released – one is qualifying and the others are admission cut-off.

Read all the Latest Education News here