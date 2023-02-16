IIT Kanpur will issue the GATE 2023 cut-off for all the examination papers soon. Students who appeared for the GATE exams this year will be able to check the exam cut-off on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in when it is released.

The GATE cut-off marks will be released for all 29 papers and it will be different for all subjects. The GATE cut-off marks are the minimum marks that are required to score by a candidate to qualify for the entrance exam. The cut-off list will be released in a PDF file.

It is important to note that the GATE cut-off score is decided based on the total number of seats available, marks secured by the candidates, and the number of candidates who appeared in the exam among others. This year, two types of cut-offs for GATE will be released – one is qualifying and the others is admission cut-off.

The cut-off marks for IIT and NIT will differ as per the different categories of candidates. Additionally, the GATE qualifying cut-off is released by the conducting institute along with the result.

Previous Year’s GATE Cut off 2022

CS- 25

ECE- 25

Biotechnology- 35.5

Chemical Engineering- 25.3

Statistics- 25

Metallurgical engineering- 46.2

Mathematics- 27.3

Electrical engineering- 30.7

Textile engineering and fibre science- 36.8

Mechanical Engineering (ME)- 28.1

Physics- 26.5

Life Science (Botany/ Zoology)- 33.9

Agriculture Engineering- 26.3

Chemistry- 27.5

Mining Engineering- 25.5

IIT Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. As per the latest updates, IIT Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 exam can check and download the response sheet on the official website. To access the GATE response sheet, candidates will have to enter their enrollment number and password. The response sheet will help students to evaluate their papers, understand their mistakes, and get an idea about their scores.

According to the schedule, the GATE 2023 provisional answer key will be released on February 21. The submission of challenges, if any, by candidates on GATE 2023 provisional answer keys can be done from February 22 to February 25. The results for the same will be announced on March 16 and the scorecard will be available for candidates on March 21.

