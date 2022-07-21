GATE 2023 From February 4 Onwards, IIT Kanpur to Host IIT PG Entrance

GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023, will be organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, the IIT informed in an official notice.

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) and conducted in 29 subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The online application portal will be opened for registration in the first week of September 2022.

The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible.

Those who qualify GATE will be eligible to seek admission in top engineering colleges including IITs, and IISc Bangalore. Stduents can apply for scholarships as well as jobs based on GATE score. Candidates will be eligible to apply for master’s programs and direct doctoral programs in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment processes.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. GATE examination is a Computer Based Test (CBT).

