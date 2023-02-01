The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 is one of the most competitive exams for undergraduate students in India. Good preparation for the exam will help aspirants choose to pursue higher education at the hallowed portals of the prestigious IITs, IISc, NITs, IIITs, etc. Over the last few years, the GATE score is not only being used for admission into postgraduate programmes but also used for recruitment into public sector companies and pursuing research-oriented careers in prestigious institutions like BARC, ISRO, DRDO, CSIR, etc.

With the GATE 2023 just around the corner, here are a few last-minute tips for the aspirants:

Know the Syllabus: Familiarise yourself with the syllabus and exam pattern. Make sure you understand the weightage of each subject and prepare accordingly. Each individual paper has subjects and topics that have more weightage when compared with others and it will be beneficial for the aspirants to focus on these subjects first.

Practice Previous Years’ Papers: Solving previous years’ question papers will give you an idea of the type of questions that are asked in the exam. It will also help you to identify your strengths and weaknesses. Additionally, this will also help you to hone your time management skills.

Focus on Weak Areas: Identify the subjects or topics in which you are weak and give extra attention to them. Make sure you understand the concepts thoroughly. These weak areas may be covered by you using a handmade formulae sheet or reference table sheet etc.

Use Study Material Wisely: Use study material wisely. Always use study materials that are prepared from the GATE perspective rather than semester exam books because fundamentally attempting a descriptive paper like semester exams and objective paper like GATE will need different study materials and different approaches.

Practice Numerical Problems: The exam has a good number of numerical problems. Make sure you practice enough numerical problems to increase your speed and accuracy. The advantage of these types of problems is that they do not have negative marking in the examinations and thereby have limited downside.

Time Management: This is crucial in the exam. Make sure you allocate enough time to each question and don’t get stuck on a single question for too long. This can be achieved by practicing mock tests.

Stay focused and avoid distractions. Create a conducive environment for studying and avoid distractions like social media, TV, etc. Further, maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating nutritious food, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. A healthy body and mind will help you to perform better in the exam. Stay positive and confident. Believe in yourself and your abilities. Don’t get discouraged if you encounter difficulties. Keep pushing yourself and you will succeed.

— Written by Murali Karthikeyan, Head - Academics (GATE) at T.I.M.E Institute

