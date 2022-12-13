GATE 2023 Mock Test Links Now Live at gate.iitk.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) mock test link has now been activated by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

The mock tests will be available at gate.iitk.ac.in to candidates who have registered for the GATE 2023 examination. The GATE 2023 mock tests will give candidates a chance to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. The GATE 2023 exams are slated to take place between February 4 and 12, 2023.

Just like the actual exam, the GATE 2023 mock test also for 180 minutes. The question paper will be divided into two sections: a subject-specific section with 85 questions and a general aptitude (GA) section with 15 questions. Students should keep in mind that there will be negative markings for each incorrect answer.

The official website of IIT Kanpur offers links to mock tests for 23 papers, six of which are from the Humanities and Social sciences background.

“Please note that the exam environment is very similar to what you will experience during the actual exam (GATE 2023). However, there may be certain changes in the final version of the exam. Also, some of the features may not be enabled in the current links,” a statement by IIT Kanpur read.

GATE mock test 2023: Here is how to access it?

Candidates taking the GATE 2023 exam can access the mock test link by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Go to IIT Kanpur’s official website, gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click the mock test link.

Step 4: Now, click on the link for the paper that appears.

Step 5: Enter your login information once the login portal opens and click on sign in

Step 6: Question Papers will be made available.

Previously, IIT Kanpur released guidelines for GATE 2023 candidates who have benchmark disabilities (PwDs). The institute has stated in the guidelines that scribe, reader, or lab assistant services will be provided to candidates who have a benchmark disability of at least 40 per cent impairment, regardless of the type of disability.

