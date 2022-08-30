GATE 2023 Registration to Begin at gate.iitk.ac.in Today: Here's How to Apply for IIT, PSU Job Entrance Exam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, August 30 at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can complete the registration online on or before September 30 to avoid any late fees. The application, with a late fee, can be submitted till October 7.

A national-level exam, GATE tests a candidate’s comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and arts. Those who clear GATE can apply for admission to IITs as well as apply for jobs in several government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) in their recruitment process.

GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The exams will be followed by the release of answer keys on February 13 and the announcement of results on March 16. GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. A candidate may choose to appear in a maximum of two subjects. In case they choose to appear in two papers, they will be allowed to select the second paper only from the set paper combination list.

GATE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate who has completed graduation or is in the third or higher years of their course in engineering, architecture, technology, science arts, and commerce is eligible to apply.

GATE 2023 Exam pattern

Each paper of GATE features 65 questions comprising 100 marks. This includes a common 10 questions of General Aptitude making up 15 marks. The remaining questions cover the syllabus of the subjects candidates have opted for. The three-long hour examination paper carries Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Types. Negative marking is applicable only on MCQ-type questions.

GATE 2023: How to Apply

For more details, candidates may refer to the exam pattern available on GATE 2023’s official website.

Step 1: Log on to GATE 2023’s official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Create registration by submitting the required information

Step 4: Log in to your account using the newly created log ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the required credentials

Step 6: Upload supporting documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee online

Step 8: Save the acknowledgement

GATE 2023: REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

— Scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph and signature

— Valid Photo ID – Aadhaar Card/Passport/Driving License/PAN Card/Voter ID/College ID

— For applicants from abroad Passport/ Govt. Issued ID/College ID/Employee ID will act as their valid ID proofs

— Degree/ Provisional/ Course Completion Certificate

— Printouts of the 5th /6th /7th semester mark sheet

— Final year students are required to submit a provisional certificate letter in accordance with the format shared by the Home of Institute/Dean/Registrar/Head of Dept

— Caste Certificate (if applicable)

— Disability or PwD Certificate (if applicable)

— Candidates currently pursuing a higher degree or master’s have to upload the certificate of qualifying degree.

GATE is conducted by seven IITs and IISc Bangalore on a rotational basis on the behalf of National Coordination Board- GATE, Department of Higher Education. GATE 2023 is being conducted by IIT Kanpur.

