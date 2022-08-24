GATE 2023: Registrations from August 30, Check List of Documents Needed

The online registration process for the GATE 2023 is scheduled to begin on August 30. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be administering the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) next year in the month of February. Those who wish to take the exam can fill out the applications via the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The deadline to submit the registration forms is September 30.

According to the GATE 2023 syllabus, the exam will be held for 29 papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. Candidates, however, need to select the second paper from the pre-defined “Two Paper Combination List” which will be released on the official website soon. The exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Since the time for the registration process is almost here, one must be aware of the list of documents that are needed to be kept handy.

GATE 2023: Required documents

— Scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph and signature

— Valid Photo ID – Aadhaar Card/Passport/Driving License/PAN Card/Voter ID/College ID

— For applicants from abroad Passport/ Govt. Issued ID/College ID/Employee ID will act as their valid ID proofs

— Degree/ Provisional/ Course Completion Certificate

— Printouts of the 5th /6th /7th semester mark sheet

— Final year students are required to submit a provisional certificate letter in accordance with the format shared by the Home of Institute/Dean/Registrar/Head of Dept

— Caste Certificate (if applicable)

— Disability or PwD Certificate (if applicable)

— Candidates currently pursuing a higher degree or master’s have to upload the certificate of qualifying degree.

Further, those with backlogs must submit a copy of their final year mark sheet issued by the institute where they are studying. In order to pay the fee, individuals also have to put in their debit/credit card or UPI details. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for further updates.

