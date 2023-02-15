The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is all set to release the response sheets of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, February 15. Once it is released, candidates will be able to check and download their response sheet from the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur.

The GATE 2023 response sheet will include the answers marked by candidates for all the sections in the exam. Through this response sheet, students will be able to check their overall marks obtained in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 exam.

GATE 2023: Steps to download response sheet

Step 1: Go to the official page at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the response sheet link (when available), on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, key in your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the GATE 2023 response sheet.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the response sheet.

According to the schedule released, the GATE 2023 provisional answer key will be issued on the main website on February 21. Candidates can submit their objections, if any against the provisional answer key between February 22 and February 25. The GATE 2023 result will be declared on March 16, while the scorecards will be available for download from March 21.

GATE is a national-level exam that mainly evaluates students’ thorough comprehension of a range of undergraduate (UG) engineering, technology, architecture, science, and arts disciplines. For Master’s and PhD programmes in engineering, science, technology, architecture, and the arts, this exam is conducted for admission and/or financial aid. GATE score is also used by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in their recruitment process.

The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The duration of the exam was three hours and was conducted for a total of 29 subjects. It is a 100 marks exam, in which 15 questions are from general aptitude and 85 from the concerned subject. One and two marks are fixed for these questions. Further, one-third of the prescribed marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

