Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply for 12 Grade-I Assam Judicial Service Posts

The Gauhati High Court has invited application for the recruitment for the 12 vacancies for Grade-I Assam Judicial Service posts. Interested candidates who possess Law degree from a recognized university can submit their applications through online mode from Friday (May 6) on the official website ghconline.gov.in. The last date of application is May 24.

Eligibility:

- Candidate must hold a degree in Law from a recognized University.

- Candidate must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and Criminal jurisdiction for a period of not less than seven) years.

-Age limit can vary from 35 years to 48 years depending upon categories

- A candidate must be a citizen of India

How to apply:

Step 1) Visit the official website of Gauhati High Court -www.ghconline.gov.in

Step 2) From May 6, a link on “Click here to apply" will be available. Click on the link

Step 3) Application form will appear on the screen

Step 4) Fill the application form with necessary details and upload the documents

Step 5) Pay the fee via challan after reviewing all the details

Step 6) Submit and download the application form. Take a print out for future use

Selection Criteria:

The examination shall consist of a Preliminary Examination (Screening Test), a Main (Written) Examination and a Viva Voce/Interview. The candidates who will secure 60 per cent or more marks in the Preliminary Examination shall be eligible for appearing in the Main Examination.

All candidates who obtain 60 per cent or more aggregate marks in the Main Written Examination subject to securing at least 45 per cent marks in individual Paper-I, II and III and minimum 35 per cent marks in the Official Language Paper (Paper- IV) shall be eligible for Viva Voce.

The candidates shall have to secure minimum 60 per cent marks in the interview. The final evaluation will be in order of merit subject to overall suitability of the candidate.

Read the official notification here

