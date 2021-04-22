Gauhati University Mulls over Alternative Mode of Exam, Asks Students to Vacate Hostel

After rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gauhati University is looking for an alternative mode of examination. The varsity in its official statement informed, “In the view of prevailing Covid-19 situation, Gauhati University is working on an alternative mode for the ensuing examination." The details of the mode and method of examinations opted by the university are not known yet and are expected to be out shortly, however, the cancelation of exams seems unlikely. The exams which have been already started will continue as scheduled without any change of mode and method, the university said.

The decision has been taken after the students protested against the conduct of offline exams amid the second wave of coronavirus in the state. The All Assam Students Union (AASU) of the university requested the Vice-Chancellor to conduct the examination in both online and offline mode.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to lessen the spread of COVID-19 inside the campus. According to SOP, the entry of visitors has been restricted inside the varsity premises. In case of any urgency, they will have to obtain permission from the concerned department. The varsity has also canceled all the gatherings, assembly sports activities, freshman social, farewell, and cultural activities.

The students who have completed their exams or are taking the ongoing exams are instructed to vacate the hostels immediately after the tests. All the departments and faculty members have also been asked to opt for online teaching. The use of face masks, as well as social distancing and other safety protocols inside the varsity, campus has been made mandatory.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation, State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday has announced to close the educational institutions and hostels in Guwahati.

