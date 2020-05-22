Gauhati University Result 2020 Declared for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses at guportal.in

The Gauhati University has announced results of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The Gauhati University Result 2020 for both undergraduate and post-graduate courses were released by the varsity on its official website.

The Gauhati University Result 2020 was announced for BA (Major) 3rd semester, BA (General) 3rd semester, B.Sc (Major) 3rd semester, B.Sc (General) 3rd semester, M.A. 3rd semester (Psychology), B.Com (General) 3rd semester (Commerce), B.Com (Major) 3rd semester (Commerce). Apart from it, the university has also released results of postgraduate courses such as M.Sc. 3rd semester (Geological Science), MTech MST Ist Sem (Material Science and Technology) , M.A. Ist Sem (Psychology).

According to a notification on the official website, “Some of the absent result is under process and will be declared very soon”.

Gauhati University Result 2020: How to check the score

Step 1) Go to the official portal - https://guportal.in/Results/ExamResultDeclare.aspx

Step 2) Select result type, enter academic session, again select degree type

Step 3) If you are a UG student then go to the “Select Course” type and choose “Under Graduate.”

Step 4) Then go on to select your faculty

Step 5) Results will open up

Step 6) See the result section and then click on your semester result

Step 7) Enter the Roll number

Step 8) Save the result and take a print-out for future reference

The varsity has said if anyone’s result is showing “withheld or absent in certain subjects” they don’t need to panic, as the university will resolve it at the earliest.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube