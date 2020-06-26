GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2020: Goa Board to Announce 12th Result Today, Check Date and Time

GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be releasing the GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2020 today. According to an official board statement, the Goa Board Higher Secondary School Certificate Result will be declared on Friday at 5pm. The students can check their Goa Board Intermediate Result on the official website of GBSHSE once it is declared at gbshse.gov.in.

“The result of the HSSC public examination of March 2020 conducted by Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on June 26 at 5 pm,” the official announcement mentioned the date and time for Goa Board Class 12 Results 2020.

This year, the Goa Board Senior Secondary Examinations were attended by as many as 18,150, out of which 4,523 students appeared in arts stream, 5, 593 in commerce field, while 5,114 students sat for the science stream. Other 2,920 students appeared for vocational studies.

The Goa Board Class 12 exam were conducted from February 26, however they were postponed after March 20 due to coronavirus pandemic. The remaining Goa Board HSSC exam was conducted recently from May 20 to 22.

The GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2020 will be declared online. Once the result will be announced, the students will be access their Intermediate Result through a direct link available on the official website. To log-in, one needs to enter the required details such as roll number and date of birth. However, the students will get the hard copy of their mark sheets from their respective schools starting July 7.

In the year 2019, the passing percentage for Goa Board Class 12 Exams was 89.59 per cent. The girls succeeded in outperforming the boys, with 91.97 per cent passing percentage over that of 86.91 per cent.