GBSHSE Goa Board 12th Exams Scrapped
GBSHSE Goa Board 12th Exams Scrapped

Goa Board has canceled the class 12 board exams. About 21,000 students were to appear for class 12 Goa board exams.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has postponed the class 12 Goa board exams. The decision came a day after CBSE and CISCE have canceled their board exams. Goa Board was considering multiple options including canceling board exams, giving options to students whether or not they wish to appear for exams.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant wrote on Twitter, “After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 exams shall be cancelled, as the health & safety of our students is of utmost priority. This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents, and teachers. The results will be declared as per well-defined objective criteria"

About 21,000 students were to appear for class 12 Goa board exams.

first published:June 02, 2021, 21:48 IST