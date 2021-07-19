GBSHSE Goa Board 12th Result to be Announced at 5 pm Today

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) has declared the results of Goa class 12 students on July 18. However, a formal announcement will be made today at 5 pm, Goa board chairman Bhagirath Shetye. The result for the Goa board class 12 can be accessed on the official website of GBSHSE, that is, gbshse.gov.in. Students can view their results by entering their roll number in the official portal.

The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim and a presentation would be on the analysis and features of the results, Shetye added.

Earlier this month on July 12, the state board declared the results for class 10. In the last 10 years, for the first time, Goa SSC results were declared before the HSSC results were announced.

The result window displayed on your screen will showcase details including board name, exam name, session, state name, class, student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and the final result will be mentioned.

This year, a total of 19,200 students appeared for the Class 12 examination. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the state authorities had decided to not conduct board examinations. Therefore, the board results are based on the internal assessment and evaluation.

The Goa board has adopted the evaluation method of the CBSE, that is, 30:30:40. In this method, 30 per cent weightage is given to student’s performance in both Class 10 and 11. Along with this, 40 per cent weightage is allotted to the students’ internal assessments conducted in class 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here