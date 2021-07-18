GBSHSE Goa Board 12th Result Declared, How to Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class HSSC 12 result today, July 18, on its official website — gbshse.gov.in or gbshse.info. Those candidates who had registered for the exams will require their login credentials to check the results. This year 19,200 students had registered for the GBSHSE class 12 exam.

GBSHSE did not conduct board examinations this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the students who had to appear for this year’s class 12 board exam have been evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

GBSHSE Goa Board 12th result: how to check?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and go to the official website GBSHSE

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a link related to GBSHSE Class 12 results. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to complete the login by entering your credentials.

Step 4: The result will open on a new page.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for your future reference.

All students must carefully check the personal details mentioned in the report card. In case there is an error in details, such as name, roll number, date of birth, etc then the matter should be reported to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

Those candidates who are not satisfied with their board results can appear for the board examination when the situation is better. Till now there is no information regarding the date of examination.

The board has followed the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) method of 30:30:40. Under this evaluation process, 30 per cent weightage is given to class 10 marks, 30 per cent to class 11 marks, and 40 per cent to internal assessment marks in Class 12.

