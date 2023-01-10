GBSHSE Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term 2 Date Sheet Released

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the SSC and HSSC term 2 datasheets for the 2023 board exams. The GSBHSE class 10th and class 12th datasheets are available on the official website at www.gbshse.in.

The SSC Exams will be conducted between April 1 to 8 while the HSSC General Stream (Arts, Commerce, and Science) examination will begin on March 15 and will continue till March 31. The General stream Practical examination will commence on February 14.

Along with the Goa Class 10, 12 timetable, the board has also announced guidelines for conducting exam for person with specified disabilities. The 2nd term examination for HSSC vocational stream will be held from March 16 and will end on March 27.

The exam will begin at 9.30 AM and conclude at 11 AM. Students will have to be present at the exam hall by 9 AM. Late entry of more than half an hour will lead to cancellation of candidature, the board informed.

Goa board 10th, 12th date sheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.gbshse.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the date sheet link

Step 3: A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check and take printouts for future reference.

The exams will be conducted at 31 exam centres. A total of 4 centres have been assigned for students appearing with Urdu medium.

In the last year’s Goa board result, board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.75 per cent with a total of 18,869 students qualifying the SSC exam this year. In class 12, board recorded a pass percentage was 92.66 per cent. There were 18,112 students who took the examination of which 16,783 passed. Of 8861 boys who took the examination 90.66 per cent passed and of 9251 girls (94.58 per cent) passed.

